Macklemore’s home burglarized by masked intruders; nanny injured by bear spray

SEATTLE — The Seattle home of rapper Macklemore was broken into by two men on June 7, and the two masked intruders used bear spray on a nanny before stealing thousands of dollars in valuables, police said.

According to an incident report by the Seattle Police Department, officers responded to the home in the Capitol Hill neighborhood of the city at approximately 12:30 a.m. PT after a caller reported an active burglary involving a chemical assault.

The home, described by police as belonging to a “high-profile individual,” matches the address listed in Macklemore’s voter registration, but his name was redacted in the official report.

It was unclear whether the rapper, whose legal name is Ben Haggerty, was home at the time of the home invasion. The singer had performances in Ireland on June 4 and 5, according to his website.

According to the police report, the nanny said she had just put the rapper’s three children to bed when two men entered the residence through a patio door.

She said that one of the men used bear spray on her face to temporarily blind her. The man then helped her clear her eyes, and a second man asked for jewels.

She led the men to the valuables and they took jewelry, watches and shoes before pushing the nanny to the ground and taking her cellphone, police said.

According to the police report, the nanny bit one of the men and managed to flee the residence. She went to a neighbor’s door and called 911.

No firearms were reported, and the nanny told officers she did not observe any weapons.

Seattle police confirmed that “thousands of dollars of items” were stolen, adding that the children were not harmed and were placed in the care of family members after the break-in.

Macklemore is married to Tricia Davis and they share the three young children.

An investigation is ongoing.

