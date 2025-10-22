Louvre reopens as investigation into crown jewels heist continues

The doors to one of the most famous museums in the world have reopened to guests days after some of the crown jewels of France were stolen in a brazen daytime heist.

The Associated Press said there were long lines of visitors as the Louvre opened three days after a group of thieves broke into the Apollo Gallery and took eight pieces of historic royal jewels.

The value of the stones and gold was about $102 million, not counting their historical value.

The gallery where the jewels had been housed is still closed as the investigation continues. Other areas housing the Venus de Milo and the Mona Lisa were opened to visitors, the AP reported.

The museum is typically open daily except for Tuesdays.

Louvre Director Laurence des Cars was scheduled to be questioned by the French Senate on Wednesday about the security at the museum. He has not made a public statement concerning the break-in since it occurred, France24 reported.

Des Cars warned Culture Minister Rachida Dati of the “worrying level of obsolescence” at the Louvre, saying that renovations were needed.

The glass cases holding the now-stolen jewels had been installed in 2019 and “represented a considerable improvement in terms of security,” France24 reported.

French President Emmanuel Macron has called for tighter security at the museum since the theft.

The thieves responsible for Sunday’s heist have yet to be captured, the AP reported.

