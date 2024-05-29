At least 1 dead after house explodes in Wisconsin; police say ammunition also discharged due to heat

MIDDLETON, Wis. — A person died after a house exploded in the town of Springfield, Wisconsin, late Tuesday night.

The incident happened around 11 p.m. just outside Middleton. When emergency crews arrived at the house, it was engulfed in flames, WITI reported.

Elise Schaffer, a spokesperson for the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, confirmed that a person was killed on Wednesday, according to The Associated Press. The medical examiner’s office is investigating the death.

Police said the heat from the fire set off ammunition inside the house. Neighbors in the area reported hearing gunfire, the AP reported.

The name of the victim has not been released. The cause of the explosion continues to be under investigation, police said.

