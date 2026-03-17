Law enforcement responds to shooting at Georgia VA clinic

JASPER, Ga. — Law enforcement in Georgia has responded to an apparent shooting at a Veterans Affairs clinic in Jasper.

Jasper city officials said on social media they were “aware of active law enforcement activity in and around the VA building,” adding that the scene was controlled, WSB reported.

The suspected shooter was confronted and was shot, city officials said.

One victim was airlifted to a hospital.

Law enforcement has not released what led to the shooting, but the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said they have been asked to assist in the investigation, WSB reported.

The clinic, according to its website, is an outpatient clinic which “offers primary care and specialty health services, including laboratory, telehealth, mental health, audiology, optical (including eye glasses), social work, nutrition, veterans service officer, and pharmacological education."

Jasper is about 60 miles north of Atlanta, near the Appalachian Mountains, and is called Georgia’s “First Mountain Town,” The Associated Press reported.

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