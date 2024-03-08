Lara Trump named RNC co-chair as Ronna McDaniel steps down

RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel has resigned from her position leading the Republican party and her successors have already been named.

As expected, Lara Trump, the daughter-in-law of former President Donald Trump, has been named as co-chair of the Republican National Committee.

She replaces Drew McKissick while North Carolina GOP chairman Michael Whately takes over for McDaniel.

Fox News said, “The Republican Party on Friday will formally once again become what in reality it has been for eight years – the party of Trump.”

It is the same notion communicated by New Hampshire GOP chair and former RNC committee member Chris Ager.

“Donald Trump is the presumptive nominee and this is the party of Trump,” Ager said according to Fox News.

McDaniel had been picked by Donald Trump after his presidential win in 2016, but he had pushed for her ouster after falling short in fundraising and his declining to participate in the RNC primary debates, the news outlet reported.

