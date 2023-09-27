Judge denies Trump’s request to recuse herself in DC election subversion case

WASHINGTON — U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan on Tuesday denied former President Donald Trump’s request to recuse herself in the 2020 election subversion case in Washington, D.C., The Associated Press reported.

Chutkan’s assignment to the case came in a random draw, according to The Washington Post.

Chutkan wrote that while recusal motions served an important purpose in the legal system, she added that “justice also demands that judges not recuse without cause.”

“Motions for recusal could also be wrongfully deployed as a form of ‘judge shopping,’” Chutkan wrote.

Trump’s defense attorneys cited statements Chutkan had made in two sentencing hearings of participants in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol, the AP reported. The attorneys stated that Chutkan appeared to suggest in her statements that Trump deserved to be prosecuted and held accountable. They said Chutkan’s comments suggested a bias against him that could taint the proceedings.

“Although Judge Chutkan may genuinely intend to give President Trump a fair trial -- and may believe that she can do so -- her public statements unavoidably taint these proceedings,” Trump’s attorney, John F. Lauro, wrote in the recusal motion two weeks ago, according to the newspaper.

Chutkan, 61, was nominated to the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia in June 2014 by then-President Barack Obama, the Post reported. The Senate approved her appointment by a 95-0 vote, according to Target Wire Services in a 2014 dispatch.