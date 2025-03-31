Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sánchez to marry in June in Venice

An Italian city will play host to the wedding of Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos and his fiancée Lauren Sánchez.

Venice city officials confirmed that the couple will wed later this year, and it will be able to host all of those invited.

A statement from the officials said only 200 guests will be invited and that many people will be able to be accommodated without any disruption.

The statement did not say when the wedding would occur, but it was reported by Italian media, the nuptials will happen between June 24 and 26.

Despite the reports that rooms were booked at the city’s luxury hotels and gondolas and water taxis were reserved, the city denied the reports, saying that it “is their utmost priority to make sure the city functions as normal, for all, with no abnormal disruption to anyone.”

“The organization (Bezos and guests) have categorically not booked large amounts of gondolas or excessive numbers of water taxis,” the statement read.

This would not be the first celebrity wedding to happen in Venice.

George and Amal Clooney were married there in 2014 and Salma Hayek and François-Henri Pinault wed in 2009.

Sánchez and Bezos took their relationship public in 2019 and were engaged in 2023. They have not said when they would be married.

Sánchez is scheduled to launch on Bezos-owned Blue Origin on April 14.

