Israel-Hamas War: Hamas to free 14 Israeli hostages in second swap

Officials say Hamas is preparing to release 14 Israeli hostages Saturday for 42 Palestinian prisons as part of the second day of a four-day cease-fire.

Hamas provided officials in Egypt and Qatar with a list of 14 hostages to be released Saturday, according to The Associated Press. The list has since been passed over to officials in Israel.

Americans are reportedly not expected to be part of the second swap of hostages Saturday, a White House official said, according to CNN.

“The President secured the release of two American citizens as the pilot to this larger release of hostages. We are early in the process that will see at least 50 women and children released during the first phase of the agreement,” a White House official said, according to CNN.”We are hopeful that will include three dual national women and children, who are American citizens. This will unfold over the coming days. We will not comment on individual cases as the process is underway.”

A large shipment of humanitarian supplies was allowed into the area Friday which included over 130 trucks of fuel and cooking gas, according to the New York Times. More trucks are expected into the area on Saturday.

On the first day of the four-day cease-fire, Hamas released 24 of around 240 hostages that were taken during the Oct. 7 attack on Israel, the AP reported. 14 were Israelis, 10 were Thais and a Filipino. Americans were not among the first group.

The Israeli Prime Minister’s officials believe that there are currently 213 people being held hostage in Gaza, CNN reported. This comes after the first group was released on Friday.