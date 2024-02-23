‘I’m crushed’: Gabby Douglas drops from 2024 Winter Cup due to positive COVID-19 test

Three-time Olympic gold medalist Gabby Douglas was supposed to compete in the 2024 Winter Cup in gymnastics, but COVID-19 has derailed those plans.

“Hey guys. I’m so sad to say that I won’t be competing this weekend. I was so excited to get back out on the competition floor, but unfortunately, I just tested positive for COVID,” Douglas posted on Instagram.

She added: “Thank you so much for all of your support and positive energy - it really does mean the world to me. I’m crushed but I’ll see you guys soon! Sending my best to everyone competition.”

The now 28-year-old was scheduled to compete on beam, floor and vault in her first competition since she competed in the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio, People magazine reported.

She had said that the 2022 championships inspired her to get back on the floor.

“After watching the 2022 championships, I was like I miss competing. I found myself in the gym, and I was like, all right, maybe I could do this again,” she said.

She has shared her training sessions on social media.

She still has to earn a spot in the U.S. Championships in May. She has a few opportunities to punch her ticket at the national team camp or the American Classic both in April. There is one last opportunity in May at the U.S. Classic, the Olympics said.

Douglas did not compete in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics but is trying for a spot on Team USA for the 2024 Paris Olympics, Sports Illustrated reported.

