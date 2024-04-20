House passes Ukraine, Israel foreign aid bills

On Saturday, the House approved both a $26 billion package for Israel and a $61 billion package for Ukraine.

>> Read more trending news

The bill for Israel is expected to provide aid for the country and to provide humanitarian aid to Gaza, according to The Associated Press.

The Ukraine bill will help provide support to the U.S.’s warn-torn ally, the AP reported. The Ukraine Security Supplemental Appropriations Act passed with a vote of 311 to 112, according to CNN. It’s a $95 billion package that has $61 going to Ukraine and other partners in the region.

“Democracy and freedom will always have global significance and will never fail as long as America helps to protect it,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, according to CNN. “The vital U.S. aid bill passed today by the House will keep the war from expanding, save thousands and thousands of lives, and help both of our nations to become stronger.”

The foreign aid packages also include $8 billion to the Indo-Pacific region, The New York Times reported.

The bills are expected to head next to the Senate. The packages are expected to be passed in the Senate over the next few days. According to the AP, President Biden has promised that once the Senate approves the bills he will sign it as soon as he can.

© 2024 Cox Media Group