Herlda Senhouse, second oldest person in the U.S., dies at 113

The second oldest living person in the U.S. has died at the age of 113.

Herlda Senhouse died peacefully in her sleep, Stephanie Hawkinson the public information officer of Wellesley, Massachusetts said.

Herlda Senhouse Herlda Senhouse at her 113th birthday celebration on Feb. 28, 2024, in Wellsley, Mass. (Stephanie Hawkinson, Town of Wellsley, Massachusetts via AP) (Stephanie Hawkinson/AP)

Senhouse had lived in Wellesley for the past four decades, The Associated Press reported.

“She never missed an opportunity to learn more, do more, experience more,” Hawkinson said.

Senhouse was born on Feb. 28, 1911, in Piedmont, West Virginia, but was sent to live with an aunt in Woburn Massachusetts when she was 16, the AP reported. She graduated from Woburn High School with dreams of becoming a nurse, but those were dashed after the school she wanted to attend met its quota for Black students.

She became a housekeeper and founded the Boston Clique Club, a jazz dance and music group, to help raise money to give Black students educational opportunities.

Senhouse married her husband William in 1933, and the couple was together until he died 62 years later, town officials said.

Senhouse told Hawkinson that her secret to living so long was not having children, but she did enjoy being around them. She was surrounded by family and was called “Auntie” by not only relatives but also friends, the Wellesley government’s tribute to her said.

She was also active in the community and continued her civic responsibilities, voting by mail in the presidential election earlier this month.

Senhouse donated her brain to science to help researchers try to determine how she was able to live so long, Wellesley officials said.

