Hannah Montana comeback? Miley Cyrus teases show’s 20th anniversary plans

Could it be the best of both worlds for Miley Cyrus fans? The three-time Grammy Award-winning singer is teasing a “Hannahversary” to mark the 20th anniversary of “Hannah Montana,” the Disney Channel show that rocketed her to fame.

Cyrus, 32, took on the persona of fictional superstar Hannah Montana in the sitcom, which ran from 2006 to 2011. The show starred Cyrus along with Emily Osment, Mitchel Musso and her real-life father, Billy Ray Cyrus.

The premise of the show centered around a teenage pop star who tried to keep her identity secret from even her closest friends by using a disguise on stage. It debuted in March 2006.

Cyrus has moved on from Hannah’s squeaky-clean image to carve out an edgier singing career, but in an interview posted by SiriusXM on July 22, she hinted at something “really special” for 2026.

“I want to design something really, really special for it because it really was the beginning of all of this that now sits here today,” the “FlowersHall” singer said. “Without Hannah, there really wouldn’t be this kind of … this me. It’s so crazy to think, too, that I started as a character that I thought was going to be impossible to shed.

“And now that’s something that when I walk into a space, it’s looked at as this sense of nostalgia or something that you have from your childhood, but I’ve now been kind of integrated into everyone’s life as the character itself. So that’s exciting to get to celebrate that.”

The show led to multiple platinum-selling soundtracks, as well as the Best of Both Worlds Tour in 2007, which grossed more than $54 million.

Cyrus’ debut album, 2007’s “Meet Miley Cyrus,” was released as a double album alongside the “Hannah Montana 2” soundtrack.

In 2024, Cyrus was inducted into the Disney Legends Hall of Fame, becoming the youngest person honored.

