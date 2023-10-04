Grandfather accidentally shoots grandson, 12, while officiating a wedding

LINCOLN, Nebraska — A man is facing a child abuse charge after he accidentally fired a blank shot at a child at a wedding near Denton, Nebraska that he was supposed to be officiating.

Michael Gardner, 62, was going to be officiating a wedding Saturday night near Denton, according to KETV.

Investigators said that Gardner reportedly planned to fire a blank shot from revolver into the air but the revolver slipped, according to the news station. The gun fired and hit his grandson, 12, in the shoulder.

The Lancaster County Sheriff Chief Deputy Ben Houchin said, according to KOSA, that the boy was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The blank shot was made with glue and black powder. Investigators say, according to the news outlet, that the glue was what possibly injured the boy.

“The Ector County Judge’s office has been made aware of an incident that took place over the weekend regarding Commissioner Mike Gardner. We are glad to hear that all parties involved are safe. At this time, we do not have any information beyond what is publicly available, and our office will continue to monitor for updates. We ask that you join me in praying for Commissioner Gardner and his family. Commissioner Gardner will be making a public statement at 10:00 AM on Monday, October 9th in the Ector County Commissioners’ Courtroom located at 1010 E. 8th Street, Odessa, Texas 79761,” Ector County Judge Dustin Fawcett said in a statement obtained by KOSA.

Deputies seized the gun, ammunition and the spent shelling casing from Gardner, KETV reported.

Houchin said, according to KOSA, that Gardner is facing a child abuse charge for firing a firearm negligently and causing injury.