Georgia woman who shot woman over barking dogs will spend 27 years in prison

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia woman who pleaded guilty to shooting her neighbor after a dispute over barking dogs will spend 27 years in prison.

Fonda Suzette Spratt, 57, of Flowery Branch, pleaded guilty to two counts of criminal attempt, and one count each of aggravated assault and home invasion, according to Hall County online court records. She received a 65-year sentence, with 27 to be served in prison, online records show.

Spratt will be on probation for the remaining 38 years, court documents filed on Friday show.

According to the Flowery Branch Police Department, officers received a report at about 11:30 a.m. on Nov. 29, 2022, about a woman who had been shot at a residence, WSB-TV reported.

According to investigators, Spratt walked into the victim’s home and confronted her about the barking animals, according to the television station.

Police said that Spratt pulled out a gun and shot the woman, who was her neighbor, several times, WSB reported.

“This is incredibly unfortunate and could have ended in catastrophic results. There could have been more innocent individuals injured or killed,” Flowery Branch police Chief Christopher Hulsey said in November.

The victim’s name has not been released.

According to court documents, Spratt is required to pay up to $2,000 for any medical expenses incurred by the victim.