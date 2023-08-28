2 killed when fire rescue helicopter crashes into apartment

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. — Two people were killed when a fire rescue helicopter crashed into a Florida apartment building, authorities said Monday.

2 people killed in crash

Update 5:01 p.m. EDT Aug. 28: According to a news release from the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, a captain with Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue and a woman who lived in an apartment died when the fire rescue helicopter crashed on Monday.

Capt. Terryson Jackson, 50, died in the crash, the sheriff’s office said. Jackson was a 19-year veteran of the department. An adult female inside the apartment at the time of the crash also died. Her identity and age have not been released.

“Terryson was a rock star. He was one of the best of us, one of the brightest,” Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony said in a statement. “He bled this profession inside and out, all day long. The type of effort and commitment he had for this community -- impeccable. We’re going to suffer. We’re going to hurt, but this community should know that we’re prepared to answer the next call.”

The sheriff’s office said that two crew members in the helicopter survived the crash. Daron Roche, 37, who piloted the aircraft, and paramedic Mikael “Mike” Chaguaceda, were hospitalized with injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening.

Two civilians were also hospitalized and were in fair condition at an area hospital.

Original report: The Broward County Sheriff’s Fire Rescue helicopter crashed Monday at about 8:41 a.m. EDT in Pompano Beach.

Video of the helicopter moments before the crash shows it being followed by a trail of black smoke and then spinning out of control, WFLA reported.

Two people were injured and were taken to an area hospital, The Associated Press reported.

The Federal Aviation Administration said three people were on board the helicopter, ABC News reported.

Officials did not say if the people who were taken to the hospital were on the ground or in the aircraft.

But witness video showed two men who appeared to be part of the helicopter crew climbing from the roof of the building, WTVJ reported.

WSVN is reporting that family members said two additional people who lived in the building were taken to a hospital as well.

While the triplex has been left with a gaping hole in the roof, a school is mere blocks away from the crash and it was not damaged in the crash, Broward County School officials told WSVN.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating, WTVJ reported.