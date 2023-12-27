Fire department’s spoof on ‘National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation’ goes viral

SAVAGE, Minn. — The Savage Fire Department in Minnesota went viral for their spoof of the classic Christmas movie, “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.”

The video was first posted on TikTok on Dec. 20, and by Dec. 22 it had more than 1 million views, the fire department said.

“It’s just kind of a weird thing to hear, ‘We saw you on our TikTok page,’” SFD firefighter Sam Dockry said, according to WCCO.

Making spoofs of holiday movies is a tradition for the fire department. According to the news outlet, in the past they have done spoofs of “Elf” and “Home Alone.” The purpose is public outreach.

“These videos have significantly impacted our recruitment efforts,” stated Fire Chief Jeremie Bresnahan, according to the City of Savage. “Their creative approach and commitment have played a pivotal role in showcasing our department’s dedication and spirit, perfectly aligning with our city’s vision of inclusivity and warmth.”

“They get a face to the service and they feel a little more comfortable when they are responding to their house,” Dockry said, according to WCCO. “Whether that’s fire or medical, it might be one of the worst days of their life. So, to have some familiarization with the crews that work here in Savage goes a long way.”

The City of Savage said the videos are made in-house by the communication team along with members for the Savage Fire Department.

“(My mind) hasn’t wrapped around it yet,” Savage Fire Department Capt. Kevin Pass said, according to WCCO. “It just astonishes me that many people have viewed it already.”

“We had a lot of fun creating the video. I would say 50 to 60% was scripted, and then you see with the outtakes at the end, we put our special little touch on it,” Pass said.