Trending

FBI offers $15,000 reward for information on missing 12-year-old

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Lori Paige went missing in northwest Tallahassee, Florida, in June, law enforcement authorities said.

Missing Florida girl The FBI is offering a $15,000 reward for information leading to the “to the recovery” of a 12-year-old girl Florida girl who disappeared eight months ago.

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The FBI is offering a $15,000 reward for information leading to “the recovery” of a 12-year-old girl Florida girl who disappeared eight months ago.

>> Read more trending news

Lori Paige went missing in northwest Tallahassee, Florida, in June, law enforcement authorities said.

The Tallahassee Democrat reported that police were conducting a “grid search” at a park in hopes of gathering any information they can about where Lori Paige could be.

“This is just part of ongoing efforts to try and get a lead,” TPD spokesperson Alicia Hill said. “We still don’t have any information.”

Police set up the grid search in San Luis Mission Park, near where Lori originally went missing in the 1200 block of Continental Court off Ocala Road in Tallahassee.

“We’re doubling back to see if there’s anything we might find to indicate where she might be,” Hill said.

More than a dozen pastors, school leaders and community figures gathered around a podium outside Griffin Middle School Thursday morning, to urge law enforcement authorities to continue to look for the girl, WCTV reported.

The group of pastors said they raised $5,000 to help with publicity in Paige’s case.

Latest trending news:

© 2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read