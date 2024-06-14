Father’s Day quotes: Need some inspiration for a card? Try one of these

It’s sometimes hard to tell Dad just what you mean. So if you are searching for a way to tell dad he’s the tops this Father’s Day, here are a few suggestions for notes in Father’s Day cards, or that perfect quote for your social media post.

“To a father growing old nothing is dearer than a daughter.” — Euripides

“A father carries pictures where his money used to be.” — Steve Martin

“It is admirable for a man to take his son fishing, but there is a special place in heaven for the father who takes his daughter shopping.” — John Sinor

“A good father is one of the most unsung, unpraised, unnoticed, and yet one of the most valuable assets in our society.” — Billy Graham

“Daddies don’t just love their children every now and then, it’s a love without end.” — George Strait

“There should be a children’s song: ‘If you’re happy and you know it, keep it to yourself and let your dad sleep.’” — Jim Gaffigan

“My father gave me the greatest gift anyone could give another person: He believed in me.” — Jim Valvano

“Being a great father is like shaving. No matter how good you shaved today, you have to do it again tomorrow.” — Reed Markham

“Fatherhood is great because you can ruin someone from scratch.” — Jon Stewart

“A truly rich man is one whose children run into his arms when his hands are empty.” — Unknown

“Some people don’t believe in heroes, but they haven’t met my dad.” — Unknown

“My daughter’s only 6 months old and already drawing. I’d hang it on the fridge but honestly, it’s absolute garbage.” — Ryan Reynolds





