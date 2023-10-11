Ex-NFL player Sergio Brown arrested after mother’s death

SAN DIEGO — Authorities took former NFL defensive back Sergio Brown into custody Wednesday, weeks after police found his mother dead behind her home in the Chicago suburbs, according to reports and jail records.

Officers arrested Brown near San Diego on Tuesday after he was deported from Mexico, CNN reported, citing an unidentified law enforcement source. Records from the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office showed that Brown was booked just after 4 p.m. Tuesday. He faces a felony fugitive arrest warrant, according to Fox News.

His arrest came after authorities in Illinois got a warrant related to his mother’s death, CNN reported. Mexican officials had known his whereabouts since at least Sept. 19, according to the news network.

Days earlier, Brown’s family called police in Maywood, Illinois, because they couldn’t reach him or his mother, 73-year-old Myrtle Brown, the Chicago Sun-Times reported. On Sept. 16, police found Myrtle Brown’s body along a creek near her home, according to the newspaper. She had been assaulted and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled her death a homicide, according to WGN-TV.

Sergio Brown remained missing after his mother’s body was found, and family members urged people with information on his whereabouts to call police.

Days later, videos appeared on social media that appeared to have been posted by Brown in which he called his mother’s death “fake news.” Police were investigating to determine whether the videos were authentic, according to the Sun-Times.

Brown played seven seasons in the NFL with most of his time spent with the New England Patriots and the Indianapolis Colts, WGN reported.

