Escaped Pennsylvania prisoner Danelo Cavalcante captured

Authorities announced the capture Wednesday of convicted murderer Danelo Cavalcante two weeks after he escaped from a Pennsylvania prison.
Pennsylvania State Police said they will share more information at a news conference on Wednesday morning.
A press conference announcing details of THE CAPTURE of Danelo Cavalcante is scheduled for 9:30am at the Po-Mar-Lin Fire company, 36 Firehouse Drive, Kennett Square, PA.— PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) September 13, 2023
Hundreds of law enforcement officials searched for Cavalcante, 34, after he escaped Aug. 31 from Chester County Prison.
Check back for more on this developing story.
©2023 Cox Media Group