Escaped Pennsylvania prisoner Danelo Cavalcante captured

Authorities announced the capture Wednesday of convicted murderer Danelo Cavalcante two weeks after he escaped from a Pennsylvania prison.

>> Read more trending news

Pennsylvania State Police said they will share more information at a news conference on Wednesday morning.

A press conference announcing details of THE CAPTURE of Danelo Cavalcante is scheduled for 9:30am at the Po-Mar-Lin Fire company, 36 Firehouse Drive, Kennett Square, PA. — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) September 13, 2023

Hundreds of law enforcement officials searched for Cavalcante, 34, after he escaped Aug. 31 from Chester County Prison.

Check back for more on this developing story.

©2023 Cox Media Group