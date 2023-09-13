Endangered Komodo dragons hatch at Florida zoo

TAMPA, Fla. — Six Komodo dragons hatched at ZooTampa at the end of last month.

Three males and three females were hatched on Aug. 21, according to WFTV. Their parents are Aanjay, 13, and Titus, 12.

“These first-time additions at the Zoo are a big win for conservation,” said Dan Costell, associate curator of Herpetology at ZooTampa, according to the news outlet. “It was a long process, and we are excited that these additions to a key endangered species are finally here.” The breeding was recommended through the Association of Zoos & Aquariums’ Species Survival Plan program, a breeding program that helps manage the sustainability of animal populations.

ZooTampa said in a Facebook post that each of the baby Komodos weighed about 100 grams and are about 10 inches long.

Once the Komodo dragons are fully grown, they can get to be 10 feet long and 200 pounds, the zoo said.

“You now have six new reasons to stop by ZooTampa on your next visit— for the first time ever, ZooTampa at Lowry Park has hatched endangered Komodo dragons, significantly increasing the numbers of the world’s largest lizard,” the zoo said.

The Komodo dragons for the time being will be adapting and growing. They are expecting to meet the public later in the fall.

There are around only 1400 adult Komodo dragons in the wild, according to WFTV. Officials say that Komodo dragons are one of 99 species that the zoo is working to save with their Association of Zoos & Aquariums’ Species Survival Plan program.

“Being a part of the Species Survival Plan program, ZooTampa has a shared commitment to ensure the sustainability of a healthy, genetically diverse and demographically varied reptile population,” Costell said, according to the news outlet.