Dolly Parton working on Broadway musical based on her life

NASHVILLE — Country music superstar Dolly Parton has been working on a new project for Broadway.

The musical will be called “Hello, I’m Dolly” which happens to be the name of her first studio album, according to The New York Times. That first album came out in 1967, People Magazine reported.

Parton made the announcement at CMA Fest in Nashville on Thursday.

“I just wanted to say that I wouldn’t be here, if you hadn’t been there, and I mean that — and that happens to be the name of one of the songs that’s going to be in my new Broadway musical,” Parton said, according to the Times. “I’ve written a whole lot of original songs for it, as well as all the hit songs that you know.”

“You’ll get to know all of my life, up to now,” she continued.

Parton will be working on the project with ATG Productions, Deadline reported. The musical isn’t expected to premiere until 2026, People Magazine reported.

“I’ve been writing my life story as a Broadway musical for several years and I’m proud to announce we are finally developing ‘Hello, I’m Dolly - An Original Musical’ for the Broadway stage,” Parton said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Parton’s Broadway project isn’t her first. According to the Times, she wrote the lyrics and music for the musical “9 to 5″ which came out in 2009. She also starred in that musical.

More information about Parton’s project can be found on her website.

