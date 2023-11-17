Dog who survived 72 days in mountains after owner died has regained weight, hiking again

PAGOSA SPRINGS, Colo. — A dog who stayed by her owners’ side for over 10 weeks after he died of hypothermia while on a hike in Colorado has gained back most of her weight and is even hiking again.

Rich Moore, 71, and his Jack Russell terrier named Finney claimed Blackhead Peak on Aug. 19 but never made it home. A search along the peak was done but it was unsuccessful, The Associated Press reported.

A hunter found his body and Finney in the San Juan Mountains months later on Oct. 30. Finney was very protective of her own and had lost about half her body weight, officials say. Just about three weeks later, Moore’s wife, Dana Holby, told the AP that “Finney is doing well.”

“She has gained almost all of her weight back and her strength is almost where it was. She is the miracle dog,” Holby continued.

“She is now 3, very clingy and will not let me out of her sight,” Holby said. “Her ravenous appetite has calmed down, but at first she could not get enough to eat and wanted food at all times of the day and night.”

Holby said, accoridng to the AP, Finney’s survival story has made her famous on hiking trails in the Pagosa Springs area.