‘Do Not Drive’ warning issued for 457K older Ford, Mazda vehicles with Takata air bags

Ford and Mazda have issued an urgent “do not drive” warning for more than 457,000 older vehicles that have Takata air bags.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced the warning, alerting owners who have vehicles that have unrepaired Takata air bags to not drive them until repairs are made and the defective air bag is replaced.

Most of the cars that are covered by the warning have already been recalled under various recall campaigns listed below. There are 374,290 Fords, including Lincolns and Mercurys, from 2004 through 2012 model years that are part of the alert.

17V787, 17V788

2004-2006 Ranger 15V319

2005-2006 GT 2005-2014 Mustang 16V384, 17V024, 18V046, 19V001

2006-2012 Fusion

2006-2012 Lincoln MKZ/Zephyr

2006-2012 Mercury Milan

2007-2010 Edge

2007-2010 Lincoln MKX

2007-2011 Ranger



Mazda has 82,893 vehicles from model years 2003 through 2015 covered by the warning which were already impacted by the following recall campaigns:

17V806, 17V807

2004-2006 B-Series 16V499, 17V013, 18V016

2007-2009 B-Series 17V474, 18V402, 18V403, 18V404, 19V488, 19V781

2003-2008 Mazda6 2006-2007 MazdaSpeed6 2004-2011 RX-8 2004-2006 MPV 17V429, 17V457, 18V018, 18V717, 19V782

2009-2013 Mazda6

2007-2012 CX-7

2007-2015 CX-9

If you have any of the makes and models listed, you should search either the Ford or Mazda website to see if your car is part of the recall. You will need to enter your vehicle identification number or license plate number to access the system.

There have been 27 people killed by defective Takata air bags in the U.S. with another 400 injured, the NHTSA said.

