Deputies, first responders rescue horse trapped in collapsed septic tank

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Only the horse's head and front hooves were above ground.
Rescue: First responders rescued a horse that fell into a collapsed septic tank on Saturday. (Pueblo County Sheriff's Office )
PUEBLO WEST, Colo. — A horse fell into a collapsed septic tank on Saturday, and it took several emergency response units in Colorado to rescue the frightened, shivering animal.

According to a social media post by the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, the horse was trapped in chest-deep sewage in the septic tank, which was located in Pueblo West. Only her head and front hooves were above ground when first responders arrived.

“She was wet, cold and shaking from being in the frigid liquid that was in the tank,” the sheriff’s office wrote.

Members of the sheriff’s office emergency service team worked with Pueblo West Fire, Pueblo West Metro District, Community Animal Rescue Team (CART) and a veterinarian to free the horse.

Rescuers placed towing straps around the horse’s stomach and under her front legs, the sheriff’s office said. The veterinarian sedated the horse; using a truck-mounted crane, the animal was pulled from the hole and placed on the ground, where she was able to recover from being sedated.

“We’re happy to report the horse is awake, up on her feet and doing well,” the sheriff’s office wrote. “Kudos to all involved in this complicated but rewarding rescue.”

