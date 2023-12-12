Delta passengers stay in remote Canadian military barracks after mechanical issue

A mechanical issue forced Delta Air Lines passengers flying from Amsterdam to Detroit to spend Sunday night in a remote Canadian military barracks, according to multiple reports.

Delta flight 135 diverted to Goose Bay, Newfoundland, after the issue surfaced, the Detroit Free Press reported. The aircraft’s pilot “reported problems with deicing equipment and diverted to Happy Valley-Goose Bay Airport in Canada around 3:15 p.m. local time,” the Federal Aviation Administration said, according to CNN.

The plane had 270 passengers on board, alongside three pilots and seven flight attendants, the news network reported.

A passenger told WJBK that the plane took “a sharp turn” during the flight, and that the pilot said the issue was with the deicer for one of the plane’s engines.

“They put us in some military barracks,” Tony Santoro, a passenger from Troy, Michigan, who was returning home after studying abroad for four months, told WJBK. “It honestly felt like a hotel. It wasn’t too bad. We had soap, water, everything.”

Passengers on the plane were back en route to Detroit by Monday afternoon after another aircraft was sent to bring people home, Delta told the Free Press.

“Crew duty times have been impacted due to weather and runway conditions at the Goose Bay airport causing the airport to suspend operations,” the airline told the newspaper in a statement. “We apologize to customers for this inconvenience as we continue to work to make them comfortable.”

The mechanical issue delayed passengers for more than 21 hours, CBS News reported.

The plane that had issues was identified as an Airbus 330, according to CNN.