Dead longhorn found on lawn of a fraternity house at Oklahoma State University

STILLWATER, Okla. — A longhorn was found dead outside of a fraternity house at Oklahoma State University Friday morning.

Police said that the animal carcass was found in the front of FarmHouse Fraternity., KFOR reported.

The animal was found on the day before Oklahoma State University’s football team plays the University of Texas Longhorns, according to The Associated Press.

It was found around 6:30 a.m., Stillwater police Officer TJ Low said, according to the AP.

The side of the carcass had an expletive carved into it, the campus newspaper, The O’Colly reported, according to the AP. The stomach was also cut open.

The animal has since been removed, police said, according to the Oklahoman. Investigators are working to determine how long the animal had been dead and where it possibly came from.

“Oklahoma State University is appalled at the disturbing display of animal cruelty that occurred overnight at an off-campus location near a fraternity house. The Stillwater Police Department is investigating the incident, and the university’s Office of Student Support and Conduct also has initiated an investigation. Oklahoma State expects all students to adhere to university codes of conduct, and appropriate action will be taken based on the outcome of the investigation,” Oklahoma State University said in a statement obtained by KFOR.

“This morning it was discovered that a deceased carcass of a longhorn cow had been discarded in the front yard of our chapter house, branded with a phrase referencing our chapter in an inappropriate manner. We immediately reported the incident to local authorities and are working with them as they continue their investigation. As a chapter founded on principles driven by our agricultural roots, we’re just as sickened and surprised by this incident as our peers on campus. It is disheartening to see the disregard for proper animal welfare and treatment displayed by this situation. To our knowledge, no FarmHouse member was involved in this incident, and we do not condone cruelty or defacing of livestock in any manner,” FarmHouse Fraternity, OSU Chapter said in a statement obtained by the news station.