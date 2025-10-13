Trending

Columbus Day/Indigenous Peoples’ Day: What’s open, closed

By Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Closed sign
Closed for the holiday FILE PHOTO: Columbus Day and Indigenous Peoples' Day may mean some businesses are closed for the holiday. (methaphum - stock.adobe.com)
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Monday marks Columbus Day, as well as Indigenous Peoples’ Day, and like most holidays, some businesses are closed to mark the day.

Read more trending news

Columbus Day has been a federal holiday since 1937 and is marked on the second Monday of October, while Indigenous Peoples’ Day is much newer, starting in 2021.

Here is a rundown of what is open and what is closed to mark the holidays.

Closed:

  • USPS (no regular deliveries, but Priority Mail Express is available)
  • Many banks
  • Bond market
  • Federal government offices
  • State government offices

Open:

  • UPS
  • FedEx
  • Stock Exchange
  • Grocery stores
  • Restaurants
  • Retailers

Information gathered from USA Today, Fast Company, History.com and individual companies.

Latest consumer headlines:

© 2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read