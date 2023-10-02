Man shoots wife, then himself at Jehovah’s Witnesses congregation in Colorado

THORNTON, Colo. — A man shot his wife and then turned the gun on himself Sunday at a Jehovah’s Witnesses Kingdom Hall in Thornton, Colorado, on Sunday morning, police said.

Update 2:45 p.m. EST Dec. 25: In a news release, the Thornton Police Department said that an adult female was fatally shot by an adult male, whi then shot and killed himself.

The two were married and were former members of the Kingdom Hall congregation, the release stated.

Both died at the scene. They have not been identified. Their names will be released by the Adams County Coroner’s Office once next-of-kin has been notified, KUSA-TV reported.

“We are shocked and deeply saddened by the unprovoked attack and loss of life at our Kingdom Hall in Thornton,” The Sherrelwood Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses said in a statement Sunday afternoon. “We are cooperating with the authorities as they carry out their investigation into the event. Our hearts go out to the family and friends of those who have been traumatized by the heinous actions that took the life of an innocent victim and threatened the lives of many others. We are praying for the families of all those affected.”

Update 2:09 p.m. EST Dec. 25: In a tweet, the Thornton Police Department said that two adults were dead at the scene at the Federal Heights Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses Kingdom Hall in Thornton.

“The investigation is still active, witnesses being interviewed, scene being examined,” the police department tweeted. “A suspicious device found at the scene is being evaluated by the hazardous materials unit.”

Original report: In a tweet, the Thornton Police Department said it was investigating a homicide at the Federal Heights Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses Kingdom Hall in Thornton, The Denver Post reported. Thornton police tweeted at 10:30 a.m. MST that they they were investigating a homicide at the Jehovah’s Witnesses’ Kingdom Hall, but that “there is no active threat.”

Thornton police later confirmed there was a homicide at the location, but said there is no active threat, KMGH-TV reported.

According to the police department, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office’s hazardous materials unit is also at the scene.

Adams County sheriff’s Sgt. Adam Sherman said he did not have additional details, according to the newspaper.

Witnesses told KDVR-TV that someone had fired a gun at a member of the congregation in the parking lot. Witnesses also told the television station that the suspect tried to throw something, similar in appearance to a pipe bomb, into the building.

