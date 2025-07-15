Trending

Beyoncé concert: 9 hurt in subway escalator stampede

escalator
Escalator stampede FILE PHOTO: Several concertgoers leaving Beyoncé's Atlanta show Monday were injured in a stampede at a subway escalator. (NIPA/nipastock - stock.adobe.com)
Nine people were hurt after they left Beyoncé’s concert in Atlanta Monday night.

WSB reported that they were hurt in a stampede at a subway station near Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

A MARTA spokesperson said someone started screaming and running, causing a stampede and which made the escalator suddenly speed up and then stop.

One person had a broken ankle, seven others had scrapes and cuts and were taken to an area hospital, while a ninth person declined being taken to seek medical attention.

The escalator is out of service and the manufacturer will be working with police on the investigation, WSB reported.

Beyoncé performed four shows in Atlanta as part of her Cowboy Carter road trip before wrapping up her tour in Las Vegas on July 25 and 26.

