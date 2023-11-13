Bettor’s dream: Texans’ last-second win vs. Bengals nets $5.5M parlay payout

A bettor in Florida is counting his riches Sunday night after scoring one of the largest paydays in U.S. betting history, winning $5.5 million on a four-leg, same-game parlay.

The bettor won the cash betting on the Houston Texans-Cincinnati Bengals NFL game on Sunday, USA Today reported.

But they needed some help, and got it when Texans rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud led Houston on a final drive in the game’s final seconds. That led to Texans kicker Matt Ammendola connecting on a 38-yard field goal as time expired to give Houston a 30-27 victory, according to ESPN.

Let's see those other winning slips today!



Who else cooked us? 🧑‍🍳 pic.twitter.com/PzriJ6ywWZ — Hard Rock Bet (@HardRockBet) November 12, 2023

The bettor wagered $500,000 on the Hard Rock Bet app, meaning he had to win all four bets in order to win the big prize, USA Today reported. The odds for the wager were +1100.

Here is what the bettor needed to win:

Devin Singletary collecting more than 51.5 rushing yards;

Devin Singletary anytime touchdown;

Over 45.5 points scored in the game;

Houston Texans moneyline bet.

Singletary rushed for 150 yards and a touchdown to win the first two legs. The two teams topped 45.5 points in the fourth quarter when Cincinnati’s Joe Mixon scored on a 1-yard run with 3:18 to play to cut Houston’s lead to 27-24.

Then things got dicey. Cincinnati came back to tie the game at 27 with 1:33 to play.

Stroud then led the Texans on the game-winning drive, completing three of four passes to set up Ammendola’s game-winning kick.

One Florida bettor at @HardRockBet had a $500,000 four-leg SGP that won $5.5 MILLION on this Houston Texans game-winning FG.



The legs:

Devin Singletary OVER 51.5 rush yards ✅

Singletary anytime TD✅

CIN-HOU OVER 45.5✅

Texans ML✅pic.twitter.com/ZTI6MihIHn — Ben Fawkes (@BFawkes22) November 12, 2023

It was the second straight win for the Texans (5-4), who pulled out a last-second victory last week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bengals fell to 5-4.

“Who else cooked us?” the Hard Rock sportsbook’s account posted to X, formerly Twitter.

Two weeks ago, the Seminole Tribe announced the return of in-person sports betting at the South Florida casino, the Sun-Sentinel reported. The mobile app returned last week to existing Hard Rock customers, according to the newspaper.

“The $6 million Same Game Parlay win puts an exclamation point on what has been an exciting first week of action for our early access players,” Jon Chapper, senior director of communications at Hard Rock Digital, said in an email to USA Today. “Access to legal sports betting has already been a game changer in Florida, where many are experiencing same game parlays and play-by-play markets for the first time.”