‘Been single for a minute now:’ Cardi B confirms Offset break up

Cardi B says she’s “curious for a new life, for a new beginning” after the rapper confirmed she has broken up once again with husband Offset.

She during an Instagram Live that she wasn’t afraid to tell her fans about the relationship ending, but said “I just didn’t know how to tell the world,” adding that she had wanted to tell them during her last Instagram Live but had changed her mind, E! News reported.

Entertainment Online said the couple had unfollowed each other on social media and she had posted “You know when you just out grow relationships” and “I’m tired of protecting peoples feelings...I GOTTA PUT MYSELF FIRST!” leading fans to suspect that the two were no longer together.

There had been new rumors recently that Offset had been cheating on Cardi B, which he denied, CNN reported.

Cardi B and Offset married in 2017 in private with just the officiant, the couple and Cardi B’s cousin in Atlanta, CNN and E! News reported. There was no makeup no dress and no ring she had said when she broke the news to her fans. Months after the secret wedding Offset asked her to marry him during a sold-out concert, giving her an 8-carat diamond ring.

They had a daughter, Kulture, in July 2018, but then broke up in December that same year, but only for a short time after he had been accused of cheating. They were “working things out” the next year, but then filed for divorce in 2020 before calling it off a few months later, E! News reported.

They had baby number two together in 2021, a boy named Wave, Entertainment Tonight reported.

Last weekend Cardi B walked the catwalk during the Balenciaga Fall 24 Show in Los Angeles. Offset was not at the show, ET reported.

Balenciaga LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 02: Cardi B attends the Balenciaga Fall 24 Show on December 02, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Balenciaga) (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Balenciaga)

