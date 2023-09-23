Authorities investigating death involving alligator

LARGO, Fla. — Officials are investigating a death that involved an alligator Friday in Largo, Florida.

>> Read more trending news

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said that just before 2 p.m. Friday, deputies were called out to 134th Avenue North and 121st Street in Largo in reference to a body found in the area, according to WFLA.

An alligator was found and removed from the water, spokesperson with the sheriff’s office, Jamie Miller, told the Tampa Bay Times.

Aerial video from WTSP showed law enforcement near a large alligator.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission was also called out to the scene to assist law enforcement, WFLA reported.

“The FWC is currently assisting PCSO with an ongoing incident involving an alligator,” wildlife officials said in a statement said obtained by the news station.

The person’s cause of death remains under investigation., the Tampa Bay Times reported. The person’s identity has not been released.