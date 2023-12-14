Anthony Anderson tapped to host strike-delayed Emmys

The Emmy ceremony that had been postponed due to the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes now has a host.

>> Read more trending news

The ceremony, now scheduled for Jan. 15, will have Anthony Anderson at the helm of the 75th Emmy Awards, Deadline reported.

In the announcement, he quipped that he was happy that Taylor Swift was unavailable.

“With our industry’s recent challenges behind us, we can get back to what we love — dressing up and honoring ourselves. And there’s no better celebratory moment to bring the creative community together than the milestone 75th Emmy Awards,” Anderson said, according to Deadline. “When Fox asked me to host this historic telecast, I was over the moon that Taylor Swift was unavailable, and now I can’t wait to be part of the biggest night in television.”

Typically the Emmys are held in September, but was moved, joining the rest of the Hollywood awards because of the work stoppages caused by the labor strikes.

Kenan Thompson was the host in 2022, People magazine reported.

Anderson is no stranger to the show as he was nominated several times for lead actor in a comedy series for his role in “black-ish,” which ended in 2022.

He also has served as an awards show host for the NAACP Image Awards for eight years, ABC News reported.

The Emmys will be held at Los Angeles’ Peacock Theater at 8 p.m. and will be available for streaming on Hulu the day after the broadcast.

“Succession” leads the list of nominees this time around with 27 nominations.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 33 Anthony Anderson through the years Jan 11, 2002: Jerry O'Connell, Jill Hennessy & Anthony Anderson during Kangaroo Jack Premiere at Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, CA, United States. (Photo by Chris Polk/FilmMagic) (Christopher Polk/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

©2023 Cox Media Group