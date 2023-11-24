Another woman files suit against Bill Cosby for assault

A woman who worked on “The Cosby Show” in the 1980s has filed a lawsuit against Bill Cosby saying the comedian drugged and sexually abused her after he invited her to his home to mentor her in her acting career.

The woman, who was not named in the suit, said that while working as a stand-in on the show, Cosby started offering tips and performing acting exercises with her in his dressing room, The Los Angeles Times reported.

The woman accepted an invitation to his home, in part because of “Cosby’s wholesome image as `America’s Dad,’” the lawsuit read, according to USA Today.

The woman said that she blacked out after drinking wine Cosby offered her.

She awoke “partially undressed and vomiting into a toilet,” according to the lawsuit in the state Supreme Court in New York.

The suit seeks damages for battery, assault, intentional infliction of emotional distress and false imprisonment, the Times reported.

Also named in the suit is NBCUniversal, along with Kaufman Astoria Studios and The Carsey-Werner Company. The businesses are accused in the lawsuit of negligence.

There has been no response to the suit from either Crosby or the companies named in the suit, the Times reported.

Crosby has been accused of sexual misconduct by more than 60 women in incidents spanning more than 60 years.

In September 2018, Cosby was sentenced to up to 10 years in prison for the sexual assault of Andrea Constand. Three years later, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned Cosby’s sexual assault conviction and he was released from prison.