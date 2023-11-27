Alaska landslide: Fourth body recovered; 2 people still missing

WRANGELL, Alaska — A fourth victim from last week’s deadly landslide in southeastern Alaska was discovered on Saturday, with two people still missing, authorities said.

>> Read more trending news

The body of Kara Heller, 11, was recovered from the debris of a landslide in Wrangell on Nov. 20 that destroyed three homes and killed three other family members, the Anchorage Daily News reported.

According to a news release from Alaska State Troopers, the girl was found after scent detection by K-9s and the use of heavy equipment. Troopers added that Heller’s next-of-kin has been notified, along with the state’s Medical Examiner Office.

The body of an 11-year-old child was recovered from the Wrangell landslide debris Saturday evening, troopers said, bringing the number of confirmed deaths up to four. Two people remain missing. https://t.co/0Okvw5INc1 — Anchorage Daily News (@adndotcom) November 26, 2023

The landside killed Heller’s parents, Timothy Heller, 44; and Beth Heller, 36, who were found on Nov. 21. The body of Mara Heller, 16, was found on Nov. 20, troopers said in the news release.

The Hellers ran a construction company, Heller High Water, and they were at home when the landslide swept down a slope in Wrangell, the Daily News reported.

In their news release, troopers said the two remaining missing people are believed to be Derek Heller, 12; and Otto Florschutz, 65.

Florschutz was a neighbor of the Heller family who worked as a commercial fisherman, according to the Daily News. His wife survived the landslide and was in good condition while receiving medical care.

State transportation officials said that the landslide was estimated to be 450 feet wide where it crossed the road, the Daily News reported.

The landslide cut off access and power to approximately 75 homes, according to the newspaper.

“A scent detection K9 team remains on standby and will resume searching if new information or evidence leads to a specific search area,” troopers said Sunday.