Alaska Airlines flights resume after tech issues cause hours-long outage

Flights have resumed after an undisclosed technical issue grounded Alaska Airlines flights for about three hours.

The company had an “IT outage that resulted in a temporary, system-wide ground stop for Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air flights,” The Associated Press reported.

Alaska Airlines did not specify the cause of the outage, Reuters reported.

More than 200 planes were grounded, The New York Times reported.

The outage began at about 8 p.m. PT (11 p.m. ET) on Sunday and was lifted at about 11 p.m. PT (2 a.m. ET).

Despite the ground stop being lifted, Alaska Airlines warned of residual impacts to its flights as the company repositioned planes and crews.

At approximately 8 p.m. Pacific on July 20, we experienced an IT outage that resulted in a temporary, system-wide ground stop for Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air flights.



As of 11 p.m. Pacific, the ground stop has been lifted, and our operations have resumed.



As we reposition… — Alaska Airlines News (@AlaskaAirNews) July 21, 2025

Some passengers told the Times that they were on the planes, sitting on the tarmac for more than an hour before being taken off the aircraft.

Alaska Airlines is the country’s fifth-largest airline, operating 238 planes under the Alaska Airlines brand and another 45 under Horizon Air, the company says on its website. It serves more than 44 million customers annually, flying to 120 destinations in five countries worldwide.

