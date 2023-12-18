Trending

Actor Jonathan Majors found guilty of assault

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Jonathan Majors Actor Jonathan Majors leaves the courthouse following closing arguments in Majors' domestic violence trial at Manhattan Criminal Court on Dec. 15, 2023 in New York City. (John Nacion/Getty Images)

A jury found actor Jonathan Majors guilty Monday of attacking his former girlfriend following a two-week trial in New York, according to multiple reports.

Jurors found Majors, 34, guilty of assault and harassment, The Associated Press reported. He was acquitted of a different assault charge and of aggravated harassment.

The misdemeanor charges stemmed from an incident between Majors and his then-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, in March, according to Reuters. It left Jabbari with a broken finger and a swollen arm and ear.

