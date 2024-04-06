3rd body recovered from collapse of Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge

BALTIMORE — Dive teams have recovered the body of a third construction worker presumed killed in the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore.

>> Read more trending news

Maynor Yasir Suazo-Sandoval, 38, was one of four workers who remained missing following the March 26 collapse that sent the Key Bridge into the frigid waters of Baltimore Harbor. The bodies of two of Suazo-Sandoval’s colleagues were recovered the day after the collapse.

Authorities said divers discovered Suazo-Sandoval’s remains around 10:30 a.m. Friday.

“The collapse of the Key Bridge is undoubtedly one of the most challenging tragedies we have faced as a law enforcement agency. Along with our local, state and federal public safety partners, we will not give up,” Col. Roland L. Butler, Jr., superintendent of the Maryland Department of State Police, said in a statement. “There are families still waiting to hear if we have found their loved one. I can promise you, we are fully committed to finding closure for each of these families.”

A total of eight construction workers were working on the bridge when the span was struck by a cargo ship leaving the Port of Baltimore early March 26. According to CBS News, two were rescued from the water and six were unaccounted for.

The men, who worked for Brawner Builders, were filling potholes on the center span of the bridge at the time of the collapse, the network reported. They were originally from El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Mexico.

On Friday, Baltimore Mayor Brandon M. Scott praised first responders who continue to work at the collapse site to find the remaining men and recover the debris of the span.

“This evening the Unified Command announced that divers were able to bring Maynor Yasir Suazo-Sandoval … home to his family,” Scott said in a statement. “While I take solace in knowing this brings us one step closer to closure, my heart continues to be with all the families still waiting anxiously for their loved ones.”

© 2024 Cox Media Group