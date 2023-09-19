1 killed, 6 injured after shooting at Mississippi pool hall

TCHULA, Miss. — One woman was killed and six other people were injured at a pool hall in west-central Mississippi on Friday night, authorities said.

According to Tchula police Chief Kenneth Hampton, shots were fired from a vehicle at about 11 p.m. CDT at Damix, a nightclub-turned-pool hall, WJTV reported. It was unclear what led to the shooting.

A woman who was shot was pronounced dead at the scene, Hampton said.

Two shooting victims were taken to a hospital in Lexington and then airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, according to WLBT-TV. One of the victims had been shot three times, according to the television station.

Three of the victims were treated in Lexington and one was taken to a hospital in Greenwood.

The conditions of the survivors were unknown late Monday.

Hampton said police believe two suspects are connected to the shooting, WJTV reported. He said the suspects used an AK-47 and AR-15 during the shooting and fired more than 50 rounds.

According to the Holmes County Sheriff’s office, investigators located an abandoned Hyundai Elantra on Howard Bottom Road outside of Tchula that is believed to have been used by the suspects, according to WLBT.

The vehicle had been stolen from a used car dealership in Jackson, the television station reported.

An investigation is ongoing.