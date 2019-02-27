$siteCallLetter AtlantaPhotos: Trump meets with North Korea's Kim Jong Un in Vietnam Close Gallery
Photos: Trump meets with North Korea's Kim Jong Un in Vietnam
- Show Caption ( + )Photograph by Evan Vucci
President Donald Trump meets North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, in Hanoi. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)
- Show Caption ( + )Photograph by Evan Vucci
President Donald Trump meets North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, in Hanoi. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)
- Show Caption ( + )Photograph by 210056+0900
In this image made from video, U.S. President Donald Trump, left, meets North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at Metropole Hotel in Hanoi, Vietnam, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. (Host Broadcast via AP)
- Show Caption ( + )Photograph by Evan Vucci
U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, in Hanoi. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)
- Show Caption ( + )Photograph by Evan Vucci
U.S. President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, in Hanoi. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)
- Show Caption ( + )Photograph by Evan Vucci
U.S. President Donald Trump meets North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, in Hanoi. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)
- Show Caption ( + )Photograph by Evan Vucci
President Donald Trump speaks during a dinner with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, in Hanoi. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)
- Show Caption ( + )Photograph by 210056+0900
In this image made from video, U.S. President Donald Trump, right, has dinner with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at Metropole Hotel in Hanoi, Vietnam, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. (Host Broadcast via AP)
- Show Caption ( + )Photograph by Evan Vucci
President Donald Trump speaks during a dinner with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Feb. 27, 2019, in Hanoi. Seated on right are acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and interpreter. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)
- Show Caption ( + )Photograph by Adam Schreck
U.S. President Donald Trump passes wellwishers in his car on his way to meet North Korea leader Kim Jong Un, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, in Hanoi, Vietnam. Trump and Kim are meeting for their second summit in Hanoi Feb. 27-28. (AP Photo/Adam Schreck)
- Show Caption ( + )Photograph by Gemunu Amarasinghe
U.S. President Donald Trump waves as he travels in Hanoi, Vietnam, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe)
- Show Caption ( + )Photograph by Andrew Harnik
A woman holds American and North Korean flags as they walk along Sword Lake in Hanoi, Vietnam. The second summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un takes place Feb. 27 and 28. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)