A tourist bus carrying Filipino tourists veers off a German highway and overturns, killing 2

BERLIN — A bus carrying tourists from the Philippines veered off a highway west of the German city of Munich and overturned, killing at least two people and injuring at least eight others, the German news agency dpa reported on Sunday.

The coach left the road on a highway near Buchloe in the Ostallgäu region around 6 a.m. local time, dpa reported, citing German officials. Investigators were looking into the cause of the crash, which was not immediately clear.

The agency reported that the bus was traveling from the Swiss city of Zurich toward Milan in Italy.

A police spokeswoman cited by dpa said about 40 to 50 people were on board, all of whom were Filipino nationals.

The crash comes just weeks after a Dutch tour bus crash in eastern Switzerland, killing five people.

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