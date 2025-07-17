Top 25 songs in Springfield, Massachusetts on Shazam in the past week

Stacker compiled a list of the most Shazamed songs in Springfield. Springfield has the most ranked songs (23) in common with Madison and no ranked songs in common with 54 metros. The most seen artist in Springfield's Shazam ranking is Metro Boomin and the most popular genre is Pop. Data is as of July 17, 2025. Keep reading to see which of your favorite songs made the list.

#25. Bury Me in Georgia

- Artist: Kane Brown

- Album: Different Man

- Genres: Country

- Length: 4:01

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 20 song in five other metros

--- Top 25 song in nine other metros

--- Top 50 song in 27 other metros

#24. Makeba

- Artist: Jain

- Album: Zanaka (Deluxe)

- Genres: Pop

- Length: 4:09

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in three other metros

--- Top three song in 23 other metros

--- Top five song in 34 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 73 other metros

#23. JUMPIN

- Artist: Pitbull & Lil Jon

- Album: JUMPIN - Single

- Genres: Pop

- Length: 2:24

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 10 song in two other metros

--- Top 20 song in six other metros

--- Top 50 song in 21 other metros

#22. You, Me, And Whiskey

- Artist: Justin Moore & Priscilla Block

- Album: Stray Dog

- Genres: Country

- Length: 3:08

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 10 song in two other metros

--- Top 20 song in eight other metros

--- Top 25 song in 11 other metros

--- Top 50 song in 39 other metros

#21. Something in the Orange

- Artist: Zach Bryan

- Album: Something in the Orange - Single

- Genres: Country

- Length: 3:48

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in one other metro

--- Top 10 song in two other metros

--- Top 20 song in eight other metros

--- Top 25 song in 11 other metros

#20. Waffle House

- Artist: Jonas Brothers

- Album: The Album

- Genres: Pop

- Length: 2:25

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 10 song in two other metros

--- Top 20 song in three other metros

--- Top 25 song in four other metros

--- Top 50 song in 30 other metros

#19. Cupid (Twin Version)

- Artist: FIFTY FIFTY

- Album: The Beginning

- Genres: K-Pop, Pop

- Length: 2:53

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top five song in one other metro

--- Top 10 song in 13 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 37 other metros

--- Top 25 song in 55 other metros

#18. Daylight

- Artist: David Kushner

- Album: The Dichotomy

- Genres: Pop

- Length: 3:33

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top three song in two other metros

--- Top five song in eight other metros

--- Top 10 song in 31 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 63 other metros

#17. Religiously

- Artist: Bailey Zimmerman

- Album: Religiously. The Album.

- Genres: Country

- Length: 2:59

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top three song in one other metro

--- Top five song in two other metros

--- Top 20 song in 10 other metros

--- Top 25 song in 13 other metros

#16. What It Is (Block Boy) [feat. Kodak Black]

- Artist: Doechii

- Album: What It Is (Block Boy) [feat. Kodak Black] - Single

- Genres: Hip-Hop/Rap

- Length: 3:43

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top three song in four other metros

--- Top five song in nine other metros

--- Top 10 song in 37 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 96 other metros

#15. Tennessee Orange

- Artist: Megan Moroney

- Album: Lucky

- Genres: Country

- Length: 3:43

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top three song in one other metro

--- Top five song in four other metros

--- Top 10 song in 11 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 25 other metros

#14. Search & Rescue

- Artist: Drake

- Album: Search & Rescue - Single

- Genres: Hip-Hop/Rap

- Length: 4:32

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 10 song in 23 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 70 other metros

--- Top 25 song in 84 other metros

--- Top 50 song in 110 other metros

#13. Baby Don't Hurt Me

- Artist: David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray

- Album: Best Night of Your Life - EP

- Genres: Dance

- Length: 2:20

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top three song in one other metro

--- Top 10 song in two other metros

--- Top 20 song in 11 other metros

--- Top 25 song in 18 other metros

#12. Need a Favor

- Artist: Jelly Roll

- Album: Whitsitt Chapel

- Genres: Country

- Length: 3:17

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in one other metro

--- Top five song in three other metros

--- Top 10 song in seven other metros

--- Top 20 song in 22 other metros

#11. Sure Thing

- Artist: Miguel

- Album: All I Want Is You

- Genres: R&B/Soul, Dance, Contemporary R&B

- Length: 3:15

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in two other metros

--- Top three song in four other metros

--- Top five song in seven other metros

--- Top 10 song in 45 other metros

#10. TRUSTFALL

- Artist: P!nk

- Album: TRUSTFALL

- Genres: Pop

- Length: 3:57

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top five song in two other metros

--- Top 10 song in four other metros

--- Top 20 song in 13 other metros

--- Top 25 song in 25 other metros

#9. Am I Dreaming

- Artist: Metro Boomin, A$AP Rocky & Roisee

- Album: METRO BOOMIN PRESENTS SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE (SOUNDTRACK FROM AND INSPIRED BY THE MOTION PICTURE)

- Genres: Hip-Hop/Rap

- Length: 4:16

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in one other metro

--- Top three song in nine other metros

--- Top five song in 26 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 61 other metros

#8. Peaches & Eggplants (feat. 21 Savage)

- Artist: Young Nudy

- Album: Gumbo

- Genres: Rap, Hip-Hop/Rap

- Length: 3:24

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in one other metro

--- Top three song in four other metros

--- Top five song in 12 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 24 other metros

#7. Chemical

- Artist: Post Malone

- Album: AUSTIN

- Genres: Pop

- Length: 3:03

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top three song in three other metros

--- Top five song in eight other metros

--- Top 10 song in 28 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 67 other metros

#6. HAPPY

- Artist: NF

- Album: HOPE

- Genres: Hip-Hop/Rap, Pop

- Length: 4:03

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top three song in one other metro

--- Top five song in five other metros

--- Top 10 song in 26 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 54 other metros

#5. Calm Down

- Artist: Rema

- Album: Rave & Roses

- Genres: Afrobeats, African, Worldwide

- Length: 3:40

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in 30 other metros

--- Top three song in 71 other metros

--- Top five song in 99 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 126 other metros

#4. All My Life (feat. J. Cole)

- Artist: Lil Durk

- Album: Almost Healed

- Genres: Rap, Hip-Hop/Rap

- Length: 3:44

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in 12 other metros

--- Top three song in 65 other metros

--- Top five song in 88 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 110 other metros

#3. Last Night

- Artist: Morgan Wallen

- Album: One Thing At A Time

- Genres: Country

- Length: 2:44

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in three other metros

--- Top three song in 27 other metros

--- Top five song in 57 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 95 other metros

#2. Favorite Song

- Artist: Toosii

- Album: NAUJOUR

- Genres: Hip-Hop/Rap

- Length: 3:24

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in 37 other metros

--- Top three song in 78 other metros

--- Top five song in 103 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 125 other metros

#1. Fast Car

- Artist: Luke Combs

- Album: Gettin' Old

- Genres: Country

- Length: 4:25

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in 35 other metros

--- Top three song in 66 other metros

--- Top five song in 84 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 109 other metros