Top 25 songs in Pittsfield on Shazam in the past week

Stacker compiled a list of the most Shazamed songs in Pittsfield. Pittsfield has the most ranked songs (14) in common with Anchorage and no ranked songs in common with 50 metros. The most seen artist in Pittsfield's Shazam ranking is Bad Bunny and the most popular genre is Pop. Data is as of July 17, 2025. Keep reading to see which of your favorite songs made the list.

#25. Born to Run

- Artist: Bruce Springsteen

- Album: Born to Run

- Genres: Rock

- Length: 4:30

#24. Dance The Night

- Artist: Dua Lipa

- Album: Barbie The Album

- Genres: Pop, Soundtrack

- Length: 2:57

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 20 song in two other metros

--- Top 25 song in eight other metros

--- Top 50 song in 43 other metros

#23. Chemical

- Artist: Post Malone

- Album: AUSTIN

- Genres: Pop

- Length: 3:03

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top three song in three other metros

--- Top five song in eight other metros

--- Top 10 song in 29 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 68 other metros

#22. Creepin' (Remix) [feat. 21 Savage]

- Artist: Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & Diddy

- Album: Creepin' (feat. 21 Savage) [Remix] - Single

- Genres: Hip-Hop/Rap

- Length: 3:53

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top five song in one other metro

--- Top 10 song in four other metros

--- Top 20 song in 40 other metros

--- Top 25 song in 56 other metros

#21. What It Is (Block Boy) [feat. Kodak Black]

- Artist: Doechii

- Album: What It Is (Block Boy) [feat. Kodak Black] - Single

- Genres: Hip-Hop/Rap

- Length: 3:43

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top three song in four other metros

--- Top five song in nine other metros

--- Top 10 song in 37 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 97 other metros

#20. Last Night

- Artist: Morgan Wallen

- Album: One Thing At A Time

- Genres: Country

- Length: 2:44

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in three other metros

--- Top three song in 28 other metros

--- Top five song in 58 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 96 other metros

#19. How Do I Say Goodbye

- Artist: Dean Lewis

- Album: The Hardest Love

- Genres: Singer/Songwriter

- Length: 2:44

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 10 song in one other metro

--- Top 20 song in eight other metros

--- Top 25 song in 14 other metros

--- Top 50 song in 44 other metros

#18. Fade Into You

- Artist: Blonde Maze

- Album: Fade Into You - Single

- Genres: House, Dance, Electronic, Downtempo

- Length: 3:46

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 25 song in two other metros

--- Top 50 song in six other metros

#17. Dancing Queen

- Artist: ABBA

- Album: Arrival (Bonus Track Version)

- Genres: Pop, R&B/Soul, Disco, Adult Contemporary

- Length: 3:52

#16. Squeeze Box

- Artist: The Who

- Album: The Who By Numbers (Bonus Track Version)

- Genres: Rock

- Length: 2:41

#15. You're The First, The Last, My Everything

- Artist: Barry White

- Album: Love Songs

- Genres: R&B/Soul

- Length: 4:31

#14. (I've Had) The Time of My Life

- Artist: Bill Medley & Jennifer Warnes

- Album: Platinum & Gold Collection: Jennifer Warnes

- Genres: Pop, Pop/Rock, Soft Rock, Adult Contemporary

- Length: 4:49

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 50 song in one other metro

#13. Wdhd

- Artist: NazGPG

- Album: Wdhd - Single

- Genres: Hip-Hop/Rap

- Length: 3:14

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 20 song in one other metro

--- Top 25 song in four other metros

--- Top 50 song in eight other metros

#12. WHERE SHE GOES

- Artist: Bad Bunny

- Album: WHERE SHE GOES - Single

- Genres: Latin

- Length: 3:52

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top three song in five other metros

--- Top five song in 17 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 28 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 50 other metros

#11. Džanum

- Artist: Teya Dora

- Album: Džanum - Single

- Genres: Pop

- Length: 2:54

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in one other metro

--- Top 10 song in two other metros

--- Top 20 song in three other metros

--- Top 50 song in six other metros

#10. September

- Artist: Earth, Wind & Fire

- Album: The Best Of Earth, Wind & Fire Vol. 1

- Genres: R&B/Soul

- Length: 3:35

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 10 song in one other metro

--- Top 25 song in two other metros

--- Top 50 song in three other metros

#9. You Shook Me All Night Long

- Artist: AC/DC

- Album: Back In Black

- Genres: Hard Rock, Rock, Arena Rock, Worldwide

- Length: 3:30

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 25 song in one other metro

--- Top 50 song in two other metros

#8. Fought & Lost (feat. Brian May)

- Artist: Sam Ryder

- Album: Fought & Lost (feat. Brian May) - Single

- Genres: Pop

- Length: 4:13

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 10 song in four other metros

--- Top 20 song in six other metros

--- Top 25 song in nine other metros

--- Top 50 song in 33 other metros

#7. Daylight

- Artist: David Kushner

- Album: The Dichotomy

- Genres: Pop

- Length: 3:33

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top three song in two other metros

--- Top five song in eight other metros

--- Top 10 song in 30 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 63 other metros

#6. Fast Car

- Artist: Luke Combs

- Album: Gettin' Old

- Genres: Country

- Length: 4:25

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in 36 other metros

--- Top three song in 67 other metros

--- Top five song in 85 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 109 other metros

#5. Rock Me Gently

- Artist: Andy Kim

- Album: Rock Me Gently - Single

- Genres: Pop

#4. Favorite Song

- Artist: Toosii

- Album: NAUJOUR

- Genres: Hip-Hop/Rap

- Length: 3:24

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in 37 other metros

--- Top three song in 79 other metros

--- Top five song in 103 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 125 other metros

#3. Makeba

- Artist: Jain

- Album: Zanaka (Deluxe)

- Genres: Pop

- Length: 4:09

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in three other metros

--- Top three song in 22 other metros

--- Top five song in 33 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 72 other metros

#2. sdp interlude

- Artist: Travis Scott

- Album: Birds In The Trap Sing McKnight

- Genres: Rap, Hip-Hop/Rap

- Length: 3:12

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in three other metros

--- Top three song in seven other metros

--- Top five song in 13 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 34 other metros

#1. Calm Down

- Artist: Rema

- Album: Rave & Roses

- Genres: Afrobeats, African, Worldwide

- Length: 3:40

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in 29 other metros

--- Top three song in 70 other metros

--- Top five song in 99 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 126 other metros