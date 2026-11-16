Top 10 teams in the AP Top 25 should hold steady with a big shakeup in store for the bottom half

The top 10 teams in The Associated Press Top 25 went undefeated this past weekend and probably won't see much, if any, movement when the poll is released Monday, a day later than usual because the national air traffic ground stoppage pushed the Mississippi-Oklahoma game to Sunday.

The shakeup will come in the second half of the poll after a whopping nine teams ranked Nos. 13-25 lost.

Georgia looked every bit the part of a No. 1 team in its 48-21 win over Missouri and could pick up some additional first-place votes with No. 2 Utah having to come from behind three times in the second half to pull out a 40-39 win at No. 22 Arizona and remain unbeaten.

No. 3 Notre Dame had no letdown after its big win over the previous No. 1 team, Miami, and put a 41-7 thumping on Boston College. No. 4 UCLA beat Illinois 22-14 to stay unbeaten, and No. 5 Miami pulled away from Duke in the fourth quarter for a 36-25 victory.

Indiana, Alabama and Texas — ranked Nos. 6, 7 and 8 — all got pushed in their games. The Hoosiers held No. 15 Southern California to a field goal in the second half and won 27-13. Alabama led Vanderbilt just 7-3 at halftime before going on to a 21-6 win. In the most thrilling game of the week, Arch Manning drove Texas to the go-ahead touchdown with three seconds left to vanquish LSU's playoff hopes with a 22-21 road win.

No. 9 Tennessee and No. 10 Texas Tech turned in solid wins.

No. 13 Kentucky, No. 14 Houston and No. 15 USC are facing demotions while No. 16 Iowa, No. 17 Boise State and No. 18 Oregon should move up.

No. 19 Mississippi, No. 20 South Carolina, No. 22 Arizona, No. 23 New Mexico, No. 24 LSU and No. 25 LSU would appear to be on the way out of the poll after losses.

Several teams on winning streaks are in line to get in: Liberty (9-1, 9-game streak), Louisiana Tech (8-2, 7 in a row) and Louisville (7-3, 5 in a row). Memphis (8-2), UTSA (8-2) and Toledo (8-2) also could get consideration.

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