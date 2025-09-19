Texas A&M president steps down but doesn't say if controversial classroom video was a factor

HOUSTON — (AP) — The president of Texas A&M University, roiled by the posting of a video showing a confrontation between a student and a professor during a course in which gender identity was discussed, on Friday did not offer a specific reason for why he's stepping down but said in the past few days "it's become clear that now is that time" to leave.

In a written statement, Mark A. Welsh III did not say if political pressure or criticism that he and school received after the video was posted on social media played a role in his resignation.

“When I was first appointed as President of Texas A&M University, I told then Chancellor John Sharp and our Board of Regents that I would serve as well as I possibly could until it was time for someone else to take over,” Welsh said in a statement issued Friday. “Over the past few days, it’s become clear that now is that time.”

Welsh's departure was the latest development in controversies roiling colleges, universities and other institutions around the country embroiled in debates over gender identity, sexual preference and diversity, issues derided as part of a "woke" agenda. It emerged after Republican state Rep. Brian Harrison last week posted on the social media site X video of the confrontation between a student and a professor during a children's literature course. The professor was later fired after Harrison called the professor's actions "DEI and LGBTQ indoctrination."

Welsh and A&M had also been criticized by both Gov. Greg Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick. Welsh’s resignation, which was announced Thursday by System Chancellor Glenn Hegar and the university system board of regents, was to take effect on Friday, according to the school. Texas A&M University said Friday that Welsh would not be granting any interviews.

“The Board recognizes the university faces challenges that must be addressed. Pres. Welsh’s decision to resign comes at a critical moment, and we agree with him that now is the right time for change in leadership to ensure (Texas A&M University) is well positioned for the future,” Robert Albritton, chair of the board of regents, said in a statement.

Neither Albritton nor Hegar mentioned the controversy involving the teaching about gender identity in the children’s literature class or the video that brought it to the public’s attention in statements about Welsh stepping down. The video was taken by a student who accuses the professor of illegally teaching about “gender ideology.”

The video captures the professor, Melissa McCoul, and the student talking about gender identity and transgenderism, and then the student saying such discussions were illegal because of President Donald Trump's executive order that recognizes two genders and that the topic was against her religious beliefs.

Welsh became president in December 2023 after serving on an interim basis for several months. Before coming to A&M, Welsh had a long military career with the U.S. Air Force, rising to the rank of general. Before becoming president, Welsh had been dean of the Bush School of Government and Public Service at A&M.

The Texas A&M University System on Friday provided to The Associated Press a copy of Welsh's three-paragraph resignation letter, which was addressed to Hegar. The letter also did not offer a reason for Welsh's resignation.

A Texas law took effect on Sept. 1 that forbids Texas K-12 schools from teaching about sexual orientation or gender identity. The law does not apply to universities and other institutions of higher education.

Texas A&M is located in College Station, about 95 miles (153 kilometers) northwest of Houston. A&M is one of the largest public universities in the country, with more than 70,000 students at its main campus.

Various universities and their presidents around the country, including Harvard, Columbia, and the University of Virginia, have come under increased scrutiny this year from conservative critics and the Trump administration over diversity, equity and inclusion practices and the schools' responses to campus protests.

___

Follow Juan A. Lozano: https://x.com/juanlozano70

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.