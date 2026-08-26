Zelenskyy awards Elon Musk Ukraine’s Order of Freedom for Starlink role

KYIV, Ukraine — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday awarded Elon Musk the Order of Freedom, one of Ukraine's highest state honors, for his "outstanding personal merits" in protecting human life and freedom and strengthening ties between Ukraine and the United States.

Musk, the founder of SpaceX, has become one of the most influential, and contentious, private sector figures in Ukraine’s war effort. His decision to provide Ukraine with access to Starlink, SpaceX’s satellite internet network, was critical. It remains a communications lifeline for Ukrainian forces and civilians after Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022.

Starlink has become deeply embedded in Ukraine’s military operations, with commanders and soldiers relying on satellite connectivity to communicate and coordinate operations.

Musk's decision-making could shape Ukraine's future military capabilities. Starlink doesn't currently operate over Russian territory, but Zelenskyy wants Musk to reconsider the policy. That would allow Ukrainian forces to maintain satellite connectivity for longer-range drone attacks targeting Russia's military and economic infrastructure.

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Musk made no immediate comment on the award, which was announced by presidential decree.

Musk has restricted Starlink use in Russia

The technology has been integrated into Ukraine’s drone operations, helping operators maintain links with drones and navigate them over longer distances. Ukraine's access to Starlink is the main reason for the early successes of its middle-strike drone campaign, which caught Russian forces off guard and undermined their logistics lines earlier this year.

Musk has allowed the Ukrainians to use Starlink inside their own territory, including in Ukrainian regions occupied by the Russians, but has restricted use of the satellite system inside Russia.

SpaceX’s decision earlier this year to accept Kyiv's pleas and block unauthorized Starlink terminals being used by Russian forces in occupied territory also strengthened Ukraine’s position.

The campaign has put pressure on Russian logistics in Crimea, giving Ukrainian forces a degree of battlefield momentum that Kyiv has not enjoyed since its successful counteroffensives around Kherson and Kharkiv in late 2022.

Musk’s oversized influence over Ukraine

Musk is both a crucial partner for Kyiv and a potential source of vulnerability and dependence. As Starlink has become embedded in Ukraine’s wartime communications, Musk and SpaceX have significant influence over how the technology can be used.

Musk's decisions can have direct consequences for Ukraine’s military capabilities, making it important for Kyiv to preserve a positive relationship.

Zelenskyy has sought U.S. help in persuading Musk to permit Ukraine to expand its ability to use Starlink beyond Ukraine. Musk has said he believes that would be a significant and dangerous escalation, Zelenskyy told reporters last week.

Musk's influence has spilled into politics

A reported mix-up over whether SpaceX had approved Ukraine’s use of Starlink for operations inside Russia contributed to tensions between Zelenskyy and then-Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, who was the government's main interlocutor with Musk.

Fedorov was dismissed in July as part of a broader government shake-up.

Zelenskyy said inaccurate information from the Defense Ministry that SpaceX had approved the bid had contributed to an awkward exchange with U.S. President Donald Trump, who accused the Ukrainian president of deceiving him. He did not say when that occurred.

That contributed to “some of the steps” taken against Fedorov, Zelenskyy told reporters last week, without explicitly accusing him of deliberately providing false information.

Federov's dismissal also highlights the political element of Musk’s role in Ukraine’s war effort.

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