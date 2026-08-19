From robot dogs to helpers, China puts robotics ambitions on display at world conference

BEIJING — Do you want to see whether a robot can fold a piece of cloth? Interested in getting a robot dog or even a humanoid robot that could offer some emotional support? Or perhaps you just want to watch robots boxing and dancing? Come to Beijing.

China kicked off the 2026 World Robot Conference on Wednesday, with companies showcasing the country's expanding robotics industry as it looks to move the technology beyond demonstrations and into factories and other real-world applications.

Organizers say around 3,000 products will be showcased during the five-day event. Despite the conference's name, there was no sign of other countries exhibiting.

One of the main attractions on Wednesday was the booth of Unitree, one of China’s leading humanoid robot makers, where some of its models boxed and danced. One even played ping pong with a human opponent.

The opening of the conference coincided with Unitree's stock market debut in Shanghai.

The conference comes weeks after the U.S. Federal Communications Commission announced a ban on imports of new foreign-made humanoid robots and power inverters, citing national security risks, in a move targeting China. The prohibition also covers new imports of quadruped robots, often referred to as four-legged robot dogs. The agency said advanced robots could pose cybersecurity and other national security risks.

UBTECH, another of China’s leading robotics companies, brought several industrial models to the conference. Some demonstrated tasks such as moving components around as they might on a factory floor.

But among those drawing the most attention were humanoid robots with lifelike faces, promoted for emotional care.

Jiao Jichao, deputy president of UBTECH Robotics, said one of its emotional-care humanoids can talk, make various facial expressions, rotate its neck and move its hands. And it is available to individual buyers. The price: 168,000 yuan (more than $24,000).

But despite the increasingly sophisticated displays, experts say many humanoid robots remain more impressive as performers than as practical workers.

Several companies showcased helper robots equipped with mechanical arms and hands. At one booth, a robot attempted a seemingly simple household chore: folding a shirt. After several minutes of trying, it couldn’t do it.

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