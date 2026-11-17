A purple box set up on a folding table in San Francisco’s Alamo Square could have been mistaken for a tissue box. Instead, it held dozens of secrets.

Oliva Tai was nearby, watching as passersby puzzled over a sign that read, “Confession box: Everyone has an AI secret.”

Among confessions about farming out too much work or using artificial intelligence to suggest a first-date spot were several admissions about using it to write deeply personal messages: "I had AI write my breakup text." "I had ChatGPT date my boyfriend. Every text." "I used AI to write my girlfriend's grandmother's 80th birthday letter."

“I used AI to win an argument. Lol, not proud, but I won.”

Tai, an artist who has repeated the project more than a dozen times in the Bay Area, New York and Denver, said calling it a “confession” suggested people were admitting that using AI made them feel at least a little guilty. But they used it anyway.

As more people turn to a chatbot to write emails or handle mundane tasks, it raises the question: Does using it for personal messages cross a line? Is it ever OK to use AI to write a holiday card or birthday message? What about a love letter or wedding vows?

Some use AI to write personal messages, even if they feel guilty about it

As part of research for a Ph.D. in consumer behavior, Danielle Hass conducted vignette-based experiments to determine how people felt about using AI to write personal messages. She found that people who had used AI before felt just as guilty as those who hadn't.

“Everyone felt guilty,” said Hass, a professor at Kennesaw State University in Georgia. “The driver of this relationship was dishonesty, that people felt like they were manipulating.”

Even if people are honest about their AI use, others still view them negatively, said Scott Claessens, a senior researcher at the University of Bristol in the UK.

Claessens says his research suggests that people who use AI are perceived as lazier, less competent and less trustworthy.

He noted that people often already supplement social tasks, such as using pre-written birthday cards or poems in love notes. But something about the effortless way that AI works turns people off, he said.

“What we really want in our social relationships is for people to put effort in, because it shows that as a signal that you’re invested in the relationship,” he said.

How to know when it's not OK to use AI

Sarah Newman, who collaborated with Tai as director of art and education at Harvard University’s metaLAB, said AI adoption is happening so quickly that norms will likely emerge about when it’s appropriate and when it's not.

She suggested using conflicted feelings as a guide. If you imagine using AI to write your wedding vows, would you be comfortable telling your partner you used it? If not, then don’t.

“Personal messages don’t need to be perfect,” Newman said. “Part of what makes these messages authentic and endearing is that they are imperfect.”

Tai and Claessens said some situations could warrant using AI in personal situations, such as people in relationships who use it to communicate better with a partner who doesn’t share a native language. People with learning disabilities, such as dyslexia, could also use it for help.

Hass believes people are quickly accepting that AI can make them more efficient in some work contexts, but she said she’s glad people feel guilty using it for personal messages.

“Guilt’s purpose in this context is to show us our interpersonal wrongdoings,” Hass said. “It’s showing us, ‘hey, this is where you’re supposed to be human.’”

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Albert Stumm writes about travel, food and wellness. Find his work at https://www.albertstumm.com

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