IAEA chief: Iran poised to 'quite dramatically' increase stockpile of near weapons-grade uranium

MANAMA, Bahrain — (AP) — Iran stands poised to “quite dramatically” increase its stockpile of near weapons-grade uranium as it has signalled it will start cascades of advanced centrifuges, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency warned Friday.

The comments from Rafael Mariano Grossi came just hours after Iran said it conducted a successful space launch with its heaviest payload ever, the latest for its program that the West alleges improves Tehran’s ballistic missile program.

The launch of the Simorgh rocket comes as Iran's nuclear program now enriches uranium at 60%, a short, technical step from weapons-grade levels of 90%. While Iran maintains its program is peaceful, officials in the Islamic Republic increasingly threaten to potentially seek the bomb and an intercontinental ballistic missile that would allow Tehran to use the weapon against distant foes like the United States.

Grossi, speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the International Institute of Strategic Studies’ Manama Dialogue in Bahrain, said his inspectors planned to see just how many centrifuges Iran would be spinning after Tehran informed his agency of its plans.

“I think it is very concerning,” Grossi said. “They were preparing and they have all of these facilities sort of in abeyance and now they are activating that. So we are going to see.”

He added: “If they really make them turn — all of them — it's going to be a huge jump.”

Iran did not immediately acknowledge the preparations.

Iran has always denied seeking nuclear weapons and says its space program, like its nuclear activities, is for purely civilian purposes. However, U.S. intelligence agencies and the IAEA say Iran had an organized military nuclear program up until 2003.

___

Associated Press writer Nasser Karimi in Tehran, Iran, contributed to this report.

___

The Associated Press receives support for nuclear security coverage from the Carnegie Corporation of New York and the Outrider Foundation. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

—-

Additional AP coverage of the nuclear landscape: https://apnews.com/projects/the-new-nuclear-landscape/

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.